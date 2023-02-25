TEDPIX rises 82,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 82,188 points to 1.7 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 16.999 billion securities worth 105.53 trillion rials (about $263.86 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 132,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

