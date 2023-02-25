IRGC unveils new long-range missile, warns Europe

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian official said Saturday that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has added a new long-range cruise missile to its missile arsenal.

IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the new cruise missile, dubbed Paveh, has a range of 1,650 kilometers, according to a Tasnim report.

General Hajizadeh also issued a warning to Europe about the range of Iranian missiles. He said Iran has missiles whose range is 2,000 km. “We can hit American warships within a range of 2,000 km and we kept this range out of respect for Europe, which we hope will avoid disrespecting [Iran],” he said.

Paveh, which has gone into operation recently, is named in remembrance of the Iranian forces martyred in Kurdistan province, he stated.

The commander noted that all of Iran’s missiles are now manufactured with pinpoint accuracy, adding that all American bases in the region are within reach of the Iranian missiles.

The general went on to say that U.S. superiority has been shaken after Iran developed its new hypersonic missile.

The hypersonic missile can maneuver outside the Earth's atmosphere and defeat all anti-missile defense systems, the Aerospace Force chief added.

The Iranian hypersonic missile has a speed of over Mach 12, he added.

The commander also said that the IRGC has managed to reduce the weight of its long-range missiles to one-fourth, increase the efficiency of their warheads by 10 times, and reduce the preparation time to one-sixth.

Iran to develop supersonic missiles

IRGC chief commander General Hussein Salami also said Saturday that Iran will also develop supersonic cruise missiles.

Underlining the development of such missiles, General Salami said, "We in the IRGC have more than 325 big national projects. And there is a possibility that one such project be unveiled every week."