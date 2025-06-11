Iran tests advanced 2-tonne ballistic missile warhead

TEHRAN – Iran showcased its ever-evolving defense capabilities this week, with Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh announcing the successful testing of a ballistic missile equipped with a two-tonne warhead, an achievement he said is a sign of the country’s commitment to strengthening its national security.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Nasirzadeh stated that “Iran's armed forces are fully equipped and have the upper hand in any conflict”. He then warned that aggression against the country would be met with a swift and devastating response.

The announcement comes in the shadow of Iran-US nuclear negotiations and Washington’s simultaneous threats of military action. The top U.S. general overseeing American forces in West Asia said on Tuesday there were a range of options when asked if the military was prepared to respond with force if talks with Iran fail.

"I have provided the secretary of defense and the president with a wide range of options," U.S. Army General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), told a congressional hearing.

When asked about Kurilla’s inflammatory comments, Nasirzadeh said such pronouncements are not rare. “Every so often, it is said that if negotiations fail, it will lead to a conflict. On behalf of the Iranian nation, I declare that in case a conflict is imposed upon us, we will strike our designated targets, the enemy will suffer heavy casualties, and America must leave the region,” he explained.

The U.S. has been threatening to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities since the country first entered nuclear talks during Obama’s administration. Iranians maintain they want a win-win agreement, and no amount of intimidation or pressure would compel them to give up their nuclear rights.

Why the test matters

Iran has long been making headlines for its domestically made weapons. Its drones and missiles are particularly well-known, as they are both effective and relatively cheap. The Tehran Times reached out to Abbas Kharabaf, a defense and aerospace expert who has closely followed Iran's missile developments, to learn more about the significance of Iran’s testing of a two-tonne warhead.

“Maintaining structural integrity while carrying a 2-ton payload at hypersonic speeds requires breakthroughs in materials science, aerodynamics, and propulsion. The fact that Iran has achieved this with domestically developed technology speaks volumes about their growing aerospace capabilities,” he explained, adding that the warhead can be deployed on Iran's existing medium- and long-range ballistic missiles, including the Khorramshahr and Emad systems.

The newly tested warhead incorporates several advanced technological features, according to Kharabaf. Its triconic (three-cone) design significantly reduces radar visibility, while sophisticated thermal protection systems allow it to withstand the extreme heat of hypersonic reentry. Perhaps most importantly, the warhead appears to have maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) capabilities, allowing it to adjust its trajectory in the terminal phase to evade interceptors and improve accuracy.

High-mass warheads are ideal for striking hardened strategic infrastructure, including underground aircraft hangars, command and control facilities, reinforced runways, fuel depots, radar stations, and ammunition storage sites.

"Speed plus precision plus payload equals strategic impact. This development isn't just about one weapon - it's about Iran establishing itself as a serious player in advanced missile technology.”