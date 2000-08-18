Singapore the Top Investor Nation in Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR Singapore is currently the top investor in Vietnam, with total investment in the country amounting to more than $6.7 billion, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Thursday.

VNA quoted the statistics from the Vietnam's Department of Projects Management (DPM), seven new Singaporean investment projects worth more than a total of $9.2 million have been licensed in the first seven months of the year, taking the number of Singaporean- invested projects in Vietnam to 240.

However, experts say Singaporean investors have not performed as well as other investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan.

This is because they invested heavily in real estate which has suffered from the economic downturn in Vietnam.

Trade between Singapore and Vietnam at the end of July has already reached $2 billion, the amount recorded last year.

But the Vietnamese Ministry of Trade is concerned about the balance of trade, which is weighted in Singapore's favor, with Vietnam exporting goods worth a mere $518 million in the first seven months of this year.

(IRNA)