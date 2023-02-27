BMI announces requirements for travelers to receive foreign currency

Bank Melli Iran emphasizes that applicants and clients qualified to receive travel currency must get their currency order before traveling and the time of receiving the currency.

According to BMI public relations, applicants and clients qualified to receive travel currency, who intend to travel abroad, must go to the currency bank branches in person to get their currency order.

Receiving the currency at the bank currency counters stationed in international airports (after passing the passport control gate) depends on getting the currency order before going to the mentioned counters.

Obviously, after issuing travel currency order, clients can receive their amount of currency from currency counters of BMI stationed at the country's international airports at the time of exiting from air borders.

It is noted that at the moment, the payable amount of travel currency is at most 500 US dollars and it's not sold to people under the legal age of 5 and immigrant Iranians.

Clients must go to this bank's currency branches to receive their currency order.

List of foreign exchange branches of Bank Melli Iran