“The Tall One”, intelligent, handsome martyr

The book "The Tall One" is a collection of stories about martyr Abbas Ali Khamri, compiled by Maliheh Nikbakht and published by Soore Mehr.

Writing books like this, and particularly ones on martyrs like Khamri, can convey to the community the idea that conflict and struggle are not just summed up in the military path but also in the cultural field.

* Will you kindly describe the structure and content of the book?

This book, which is written in the style of oral history, is about a martyr who worked very hard in the cultural field before going to the front. The life of Abbas Ali Khamri is covered in this book, which includes chapters from each of his mother, brother, sister, and friends as well as their personal tales and memories of him.

* How did you come to write about martyr Khamri?

Composing this book was not my idea; rather, Soore Mehr suggested it, and I was glad to accept it since after doing research on him, I found how intelligent and engaging he was, and he himself was also interested in writing. So, I felt so inspired to learn more about him and his life.

* Why did you choose this title for the book?

I chose this title for the book in part because the martyr's companions described him as being exceedingly tall and handsome, and also because of his high status.

* How many books have you written on the subject of the holy defense?

I created a collection of war-themed short stories called "A Trace of the Rain" before coming up with this piece, and one of the books I wrote about oral history that I reworked is called "The Representative."

* What ideas do you have to raise the holy defense book's position?

Because the martyrs are considered a nation's heroes, we always have a number of characters who have been acknowledged as the authors of the sacred defense. Yet, it is good to allow others the chance to come and write in this space.

* Do you currently have any new books in the works?

I have a few books on what happened during the pandemic time, about the jihadists who visited and helped the patients at the hospital, which I considered to be extremely reminiscent of the holy defense environment.