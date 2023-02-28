TEDPIX rises 29,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 29,050 points to 1.838 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 17.948 billion securities worth 97.551 trillion rials (about $215.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 132,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

EF/