Welcome to what might be the friendliest nation on Earth. The gem of Islam's crown, the ancient land, may appeal to you if you enjoy visiting areas where remnants of ancient civilizations can still be heard today.

Here, you may visit cities that Cyrus the Great, Darius, Alexander the Great, and Genghis Khan conquered or had control over.

Some of the most stunning buildings on earth can be found in this ancient land, which is a treasure trove. Islam has a long tradition of valuing aesthetic excellence and beautiful architecture, and this tradition seems to prevail everywhere.

You can travel back in time to the heyday of Ancient Persia by strolling around the magnificent power and beauty of Persepolis, experiencing the remote power of Susa (Shush), and admiring the amazingly enormous Elamite ziggurat at Tchoqa Zanbil.

Isfahan's Imam Square is notable for several reasons, not the least of which is the presence of the royal intimate, an impressive architectural feat that is surrounded by two mosques. Every visitor should also visit the historic city of Persepolis, which is close to Shiraz.

The Lut Desert is a top choice for lovers of nature. It is one of the top 25 largest deserts in the world, with a total area of 2,278,015 ha and a buffer zone of 1,794,134 ha surrounding it.

Modern Iranian cities are especially vibrant and offer a wide variety of activities and forms of entertainment with a wide range of options, with the capital city of Tehran serving as the leader.

Given that they are the Persians' descendants, Iranians take every opportunity to display their pride in their history. This multi-ethnic country has been occupied for thousands of years by Greek, Arab, Turkic, and Mongol invaders, but its people have always been welcoming.

Contrary to many stereotypes that are prevalent in the West, Iranians are regarded as being very hospitable and warm people.

If you spend any time with Iranians, you'll frequently receive invitations to share a meal in someone's home and daily offers to sit down for tea. Whenever possible, say yes so that you can directly experience the warm, sophisticated, and ancient Iranian culture.

Even though many of them have trouble pronouncing words in English, Iranians generally have good intentions and are quite helpful to visitors.

Many tour operators believe that traveling to Iran is more than just a short trip to another country; rather, they see it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn about a place with unique components and cultural roots.

