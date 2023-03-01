Pakdel retains Iran handball leadership

TEHRAN – Alireza Pakdel remained president of Iran handball federation for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran on Wednesday, Pakdel secured 59 votes out of 61 votes cast.

The Iranian federation has not yet renewed the contract of Montenegrin handball coach Veselin Vujovic but Pakdel said that they will continue their cooperation with the coach.

“We will start negotiations within the coming days because we are satisfied with our team’s performance in the world championship,” Pakdel said.

Masoud Almasi came second with two votes.