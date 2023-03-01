Bahabad geopark nominated for national heritage list

TEHRAN – A vast geopark in the city of Bahabad, the central province of Yazd, is planned to be inscribed on the national heritage list, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The national registration of the geopark can introduce this tourist attraction to travelers as well as help tourism development in the region, Ahmad Akhundi explained on Wednesday.

The tourism authorities also plan to prepare the geopark for global registration on the UNESCO World Heritage list within three years, the official added.

A geopark is a unified area that advances the protection and use of geological heritage in a sustainable way and promotes the economic well-being of the people who live there. A UNESCO definition of the global geopark is a unified area with a geological heritage of international significance. Geoparks use that heritage to promote awareness of key issues facing society in the context of our dynamic planet.

Experts believe that the majority of geoparks help promote awareness of geological hazards, including volcanoes, earthquakes, and tsunamis, and many help prepare disaster mitigation strategies with local communities. Geoparks embody records of past climate changes and are indicators of current climate changes as well.

ABU/AM