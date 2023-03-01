Rehabilitated birds back into the wild

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, the Department of Environment in the west-central city of Hamedan, west-central Iran, released an eagle along with several other wild birds back into their natural habitat after being treated to mark World Wildlife Day which is celebrated annually on March 3.

World Wildlife Day is a United Nations International day to celebrate all the world’s wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of CITES, (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), as it turns 50.

The theme for World Wildlife Day this year is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”.

Hosting over 600 species of birds, Iran is a climatically rich country, so it is said that the number of bird species in Iran is higher than in the whole of Europe.

MG