“Original Fingerprints”, inner struggle in teenagers

As reported by the Ibna news agency, Hussein Ghorbanzadeh wrote "Original Fingerprints" for teenagers.

It's an inspiring collection of stories about not-so-famous men and women who tried to make the world a better place with compassion, forgiveness, and self-belief.

* How was Abazar created as a character in the book?

One of the narrators whose life recollections I wrote about, introduced me to the Abazar character. When speaking with this narrator, I became aware of another character who had the potential to be incredibly interesting but had never been given the chance to do so.

The character had chosen a course that he seemed satisfied in his words, having followed in accordance with his father's expectations and the surroundings around him. But I could tell that he had the potential to grow more.

Those who are older and in high positions reject youthful mischief and childhood that never had a chance to develop. With the book "Original Fingerprints," I provided this teenager with a place to express himself.

* Why is this book using Turkish terminology?

The story is set in Meshginshahr, a small town. Many of the incidents in the book are true; they were created by combining a number of interviews and memoirs.

Native names used in the book include those for places, people, cultures, subcultures, and customs.

In addition to these elements, which are essential for a native novel, the romantic poetry "Asli and Kerem" was employed to illustrate the depth of Abazar's feelings for Gulara. I have to use the original Turkish poems for this poem since they represent the emotional states of the characters in the book. The subtitles explain each poem's purpose.

Yet, I needed to search for specific Turkish terms and idioms in order to enter these stories and benefit from their content.

* What did you wish to convey to the audience with Abazar's continual back and forth between good and evil in this novel?

Abazar is merely seeking to understand himself and his desires; he is not seeking good or evil. A teenager's personality development and ability to make the best decisions for their futures are greatly influenced by their level of knowledge.

* People occasionally experience internal tensions; how did you navigate this journey in this book?

The Inner struggle is more evident during teenage, whether it is conflict or alignment with aspirations; That is, if a teenager selects a path in line with his own ambitions and goals, it happens that he doubts it and examines it numerous times. On occasion, Abazar questions and rebels against himself. Abazar occasionally challenges himself and wonders about himself too.