Raisi inaugurates South Pars Phase 14 refinery

TEHRAN - The refinery of the 14th phase of Iran’s giant South Pars gas field was inaugurated on Thursday in a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi and Oil Minister Javad Oji, Shana reported.

South Pars Phase 14 refinery is the last onshore refinery of the South Pars Gas Complex and no more refineries will be built for the field.

The refinery is aimed at producing 50 million cubic meters of natural gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, and 400 tons of sulfur per day, as well as one million tons of LPG and one million tons of ethane per year in order to feed petrochemical units.

The project was carried out by an all-Iranian consortium comprised of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO).

More than 70 percent of the total goods required for the 14th phase of South Pars were supplied by domestic manufacturers.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters and the remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant reserve of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

President Raisi arrived in the southern province of Bushehr to inaugurate that project and some other government projects on Thursday morning.

15 major development projects inaugurated in Bushehr

President Raisi who arrived in the southern province of Bushehr on Thursday for a two-day visit, also inaugurated 15 other major development projects on the second day of his visit on Friday.

The projects include a water desalination plant, two water supply projects, a dam dewatering and 10 electricity transmission projects.

