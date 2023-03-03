Rasht historical core holds potential to gain UNESCO tag

TEHRAN – The historical texture of Rasht, the capital of northern Gilan province, holds potential to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the deputy tourism minister has said.

The historical core of Rasht could be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list due to its special characteristics, Ali Darabi explained on Friday.

Earlier this week, the provincial tourism chief announced that Rasht was nominated for the title of “world handicrafts city” as the ancient city has long been a hub for wood-turning, traditional needlework that is called Rashti-duzi by the locals, marquetry, woodcarving, leatherwork, pottery, and traditional textiles.

Moreover, the World Crafts Council assessors arrived in Rasht last week to evaluate the city and its surroundings for their prestigious status.

“The assessors visited several destinations including a rural heritage museum, traditional workshops and bazaars of handicrafts, and a cultural heritage museum dedicated to Rashti-duzi,” Vali Jahani said.

Currently, more than 27,000 artisans are working in 42 different fields of handicrafts across Gilan province.

The official also said that Rasht is registered as the national city of Rashti-duzi, which is a crochet and sewing work traditionally practiced in Rasht and its surrounding villages. Crochet and needlework were combined by the masters to enhance the beauty of their products, resulting in very elegant patterns.

The introduction of Rasht as the world city of handicrafts is considered a very valuable opportunity for the ancient city, Jahani said.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/

