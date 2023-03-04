Tehran hosts Intl. 100-Second Film Festival
March 4, 2023 - 11:25
People wait to enter a theater at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex during the 13th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival on March 2, 2023.
People wait to enter a theater at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex during the 13th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival on March 2, 2023.he festival was held on Wednesday and Thursday after a three-year hiatus resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the organizer of the festival.
Leave a Comment