TEDPIX drops 33,500 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 33,558 points to 1.788 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 12.373 billion securities worth 78.618 trillion rials (about $183 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX gained 165,178 points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

In late October 2022, Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) unveiled a comprehensive support package to encourage activities in the capital market as shareholders were getting reluctant to invest in the market.

One of the major measures considered in this package was the insurance of shareholders’ capital and dividends over the next year.

Insuring the shares of real entities, issuing subordinated warrants on shares of fixed income, injecting new resources into the market by sovereign funds to buy shares, depositing up to $130 million of the resources approved in the national budget bill for the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, as well as direct and continuous coordination, supervision and monitoring of the legal entities active in the capital market, including companies and semi-governmental financial institutions, pension funds and military institutions were among the measures considered in the mentioned support package.

