Platform 101 representing Iranian digital art at Expo 2025 Japan

TEHRAN-Platform 101, directed by Mohammadali Famouri, is the only digital art team from Iran and West Asia participating in the Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, Japan, in the Projection Mapping section.

The Iranian art institution is present at the event with its projection mapping artwork “Infinite Realms” at the iconic Shining Hat Pavilion, IRNA reported.

“Infinite Realms” is an innovative and integrative work of generative art, immersive sounds, and mapping technology. It explores the fractal nature of the universe, revealing interconnected patterns in parallel worlds. Through monochromatic visuals, it evokes infinite dimensions of existence and introspection.

Directed by Mohammad Ali Famori, the collaborative project has been created by Arash Masoum (generative art) and Ehsan Masoudian and Reza Famori (music and sound design). It explores a symbolic interpretation of fractal geometry in parallel universes, bridging digital art and architecture.

“This marks a new horizon for Iranian artists to engage in international collaborations in the field of creative coding technologies in digital arts production,” Mohammad Ali Famori said.

“Platform 101 is the only digital art team from Iran and West Asia among 68 countries participating in the projection mapping program of Expo 2025 Japan, which is considered the most advanced event for image production and display in the field of digital arts. "Infinite Realms" is set to be showcased several times at the iconic Shining Hat structure in Osaka during the Expo,” he added.

The digital artist further said that the platform seeks to achieve an opportunity to display and represent Iranian digital art. “We hope that by participating in this event, we can present the technology and the systematic path that has been formed in Iran for creating artistic works,” he noted.

Expo 2025 is a World Expo organized and sanctioned by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which is being held in Osaka, Japan.

Having started on April 13, it continues for six months until October 13. This is the second time Osaka hosts a World Expo, having previously hosted Expo 1970. The projected visitor count is approximately 28 million.

The theme for the expo is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” with sub-themes of “Saving Lives,” “Empowering Lives” and “Connecting Lives”.

Expo Hall “Shining Hat”, with its large, golden, circular roof and its strong, rough walls rising from the earth, is a symbol for the entire Expo site. Projection mapping will be held every night during the Expo, utilizing the walls of EXPO Hall as a screen.

Mohammad Ali Famori studied photography at the Tehran University of Art and later at the Islamic Azad University, from which he graduated with a master’s degree in cultural management.

He is specialized in spearheading exhibitions and creative projects, including running the first glitch video art group exhibition in Iran. He has more than 10 years of experience in art directing, graphic design, photography, and visual arts, as well as exhibiting his works in 30 international exhibitions.

Founded by Famori in 2018, Platform 101 is an independent and non-profit institution promoting trailblazing artists and cutting-edge forms of art.

Platform 101 has already made a name for itself in the world of new media art. The institution is widely known for creating a unique space that promotes freedom of expression and creativity. Platform 101 can also be considered the birthplace of glitch art in Iran.

