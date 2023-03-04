Noruz holidays: Shiraz tours to take travelers to ancient neighborhoods

TEHRAN – Shiraz is set to hold special tours of historical neighborhoods of the ancient Iranian city during the two-week Noruz holiday, which officially commences on March 21.

The tourism directorate of Fars Province has designed walking routes for avid sightseers and visitors to Shiraz during Noruz, CHTN reported on Friday.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry, and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation.

It was one of the most significant cities in the medieval Islamic world and served as the Iranian capital from 1751 to 1794 under the Zand dynasty.

Some of the most magnificent structures and sights in the nation can be found in Shiraz. It draws an increasing number of tourists from abroad and within the country to this provincial capital. Among the historical, cultural, and historic sites in Shiraz that draw both domestic and international tourists are Eram Garden, Afif-Abad Garden, Tomb of Hafez, Tomb of Sa'di, Jameh Mosque of Atigh, and Persepolis.

A World Heritage site, Persepolis, which was once the Achaemenid Empire's ceremonial capital, is situated 60 kilometers northward of Shiraz. The UNESCO-listed Pasargadae and the Naghsh-e Rostam necropolis are just two of the magnificent Achaemenid sites that surround Persepolis.

Millions of Iranians take advantage of the opportunity to travel during Noruz when most businesses and workplaces are closed as well as schools.

AFM