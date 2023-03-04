Poisoning in schools intended to foment riots: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has reacted to the issue of poisoning schoolgirls in Iran, saying the poisonings were done to create insecurity in schools.

Raisi made the remarks on Friday evening during a meeting with Shia and Sunni clerics in the coastal province of Bushehr, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

"Today, along with the progress of the country, hostilities have also increased, the latest example of which is the attempt to create an atmosphere of insecurity in schools and worry among families," he noted.

Raisi said, "Those who have targeted the mental security of the society are not concerned about the health of the students and their families, but their goal is to create chaos in the country under any pretext."

Earlier, Raisi had said the poisonings were a “security project” aimed at worrying families.

Noting that the enemy has resorted to “security project” in schools and currency and economic inflammation in line with its hybrid war against the country, the president said, "The enemy wants to create fear, insecurity and an atmosphere of fear and despair for our children in schools and create chaos."

He added, "One day street chaos, one day financial, currency, and economic disturbances, and one day creating security issues in education and schools; these are tricks that the enemies design and implement to disappoint the people, because they see that despite all these threats and sanctions and despite all these plots, on Bahman 22nd (Feb. 11), people across the country showed up with insight, knowledge, authority and honor and defeated the enemy."

In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to launch an immediate probe into the suspicious poisoning of schoolgirls across the country. He also asked the intelligence and health ministries to cooperate with the Interior Ministry in this regard.

"In the recent meeting of the cabinet, I assigned the minister of interior and the minister of intelligence to investigate this issue as soon as possible and to announce the information to our dear people as soon as possible to thwart the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair among the people," he stated.

The president also pointed to mass rallies on February 11 marking the Islamic revolution anniversary, saying they nullified tricks hatched by the enemies.



"The enemy admitted that Bahman 22nd this year was different from all previous years. The difference is because the people felt that the enemy wanted to achieve their evil goals and people decided to thwart the enemy's plots."

President highlights role of clerics in educating people

In his meeting with Shia and Sunni clerics, Raisi also said, "Clerics play an effective role in the advancement of society by educating and training talented people in mosques, schools, and universities, as well as trying to establish social justice in all fields."

Raisi also listed teaching, supporting, and explaining revolutionary values as two characteristics of a politically-minded seminary student, saying, "A political seminary student is someone who knows the needs of society and is ready to play a role in solving them."

Raisi continued, "Today, our students and clerics have a heavy duty in the practice of supporting the Islamic Republic."

He added, "Seminaries are both the foundation of the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they must support the principle of this system and be leaders in training talented human resources and providing solutions” for political, economic, and social problems of the society.

The president went on to say that with exemplary cohesion and unity between Shia and Sunni clerics in the province, many things, including justice and carrying out cultural and social activities, can be done.

"The government also has duties in this field that it will try to fulfil them in the best way possible,” he concluded.