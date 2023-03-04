Iraqi politician hails Iran support

TEHRAN – Iraqi politician and head of the ccc in the Iraqi parliament Hadi al-Ameri hailed Saturday Iran’s support for Iraq in combating terrorism.

He said terrorism would have not been destroyed in Iraq were it not for Iranian support, the role of Resistance, and the fatwa of Iraq’s religious authority.

He also commended the role of the Resistance in combating American occupation and terrorism, according to Fars News.

“If there was no resistance, Iraq would not have existed and the dictatorial Baath regime would have been in place until today. Therefore, with the help and will of the people of Iraq, the occupying America was expelled from the territory of this country,” he said.

Al-Ameri added, “If it were not for the religious authority's fatwa, the role of resistance and support of the Islamic Republic [of Iran], terrorism would not have been destroyed. Due to the Resistance and sacrifices of this movement, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq was preserved.”

The Iraqi politician also took a jab at the West, saying it has entered the stage of decline. “The West has reached the stage of degeneration and does not want the people of Iraq to live with respect and dignity,” he said.

Al-Ameri said the Iraqi nation continues to donate blood to help the religion, sect, and sanctities.

Many Iraqi officials have so far praised Iran’s support for their country during the war against the Daesh terrorist group which occupied large swathes of Iraqi territory in 2014.

In his recent visit to Iran, which took place in late February, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed al-Abbasi praised Iran for standing by the Iraqi people during the country’s fight against Daesh terrorists.

The Iraqi defense minister made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.