Shahdab retain Iran Volleyball Super League title

TEHRAN – Defending champions Shahdab Yazd defeated Haraz Amol in straight sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) in the final match of the 2022/23 Iran Volleyball Super League.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall on Tuesday, Shahdab opposite spiker Amir Ghafour stole the show and scored 19 points for his team.

Paykan are the most successful volleyball club in Iran with 11 league titles.

Shahdab will represent Iran at the 2023 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, which will be held in Manama, Bahrain in May.