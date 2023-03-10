45 NGOs warn Biden over envoy belligerent comments

TEHRAN – 45 American organizations have written an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden to warn him about the warmongering remarks by his ambassador to Israel Tom Nides who brazenly encouraged Israel to take military action against Iran.

The undersigned organizations expressed “deep concern” about the ambassador’s comments.

Nides, addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations summit in Jerusalem on February 19, said, “Israel can and should do whatever they need to deal with [Iran] and we’ve got their back.”

“It’s critical that you clarify that these comments do not reflect U.S. policy towards Iran for the sake of regional stability, future diplomacy, and respect for Congress' constitutional responsibility for war powers,” the organizations said. “In both the United States and Israel, there is a vigorous debate about how best to ensure Iran does not secure nuclear weapons. Reports indicate that Israeli military planners are seriously considering the possibility of a bombing campaign against Iran - with or without the United States. As press reports of previous U.S. war games revealed, such Israeli action is likely to quickly escalate into a broader regional war – one that would be ‘hell on earth’ if it pulled in the United States.”

They continued, “In this context, publicly or even privately offering unconditional U.S. support for unspecified military action by Israel, or any ally, sets an extremely dangerous precedent and risks further escalation.”

They concluded, “We are concerned the Israeli government will perceive these remarks as tacit approval for military action, even when such action most likely will damage U.S. national security interests, further embroil our military in regional conflict, and prevent future diplomacy…. We therefore urge you to immediately clarify publicly that Ambassador Nides’ comments do not reflect current administration policy and that the United States does not support Israel starting war with Iran.”



