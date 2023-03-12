IPL: Esteghlal beat Foolad to move second place

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team moved up to second place of Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 2-0 win over Foolad on Sunday.

Kevin Yamga scored the first goal for Esteghlal in the 52nd minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Stadium and Mehdi Ghaedi made it 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman 4-1 in Sirjan, Havadar were held to a 1-1 draw by Mes Kerman in Tehran and Aluminum and Paykan shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in Arak.

Sepahan lead the table with 49 points, three points above Esteghlal.