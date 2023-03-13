Arash Miresmaeili remains Iran judo president

TEHRAN – Arash Miresmaeili remained president of Iran judo federation for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran on Monday, he was elected unopposed as president by securing 54 votes out of 55 votes cast.

As an athlete, Miresmaeili won the gold medal in two World Judo Championships, the first one in 2001 in Munich, Germany, and the second in 2003 in Osaka, Japan.

He has also won three gold medals in the Asian Championships.

Miresmaeili represented Iran in the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.