Jamos Parsa: Music is the common language of all cultures

A young artist in the field of music and a member of the artistic commission of the National Youth Assembly said: Music can be understood in the same way and in the same way in the whole world due to its characteristics and common language.

Jamos Parsa Real Name Farshid Parhizkari said in a conversation with reporters: Today, large companies active in the field of production, reproduction, broadcasting and holding music concerts are very powerful and rich companies, and because of these features, music can be sold all over the world.

Despite this, the dimensions of this process require coherent planning, which trustees such as the Development and Trade Organization must pay attention to, and of course, they must know the audience, know where the work ends, and be able to have good international communication. establish with institutions and organizations that carry out such activities in all corners of the world.

If music is used in its cultural basis in social systems, it softens the human spirit and leads to strengthening the power of thinking and finesse of the nose, and ultimately causes people to stick to reasoning more, because music involves the deeper layers of the mind and people committed to A kind of intellectual principles and reasonable character and to conduct their interactions with the society and with the surrounding environment of the human being, music really has social effects on people's civility, the music of different cultures is a kind of cultural discourse, we can believe that music The position of free-spirited interactions is the position where people maintain each other's independence, respect and dignity; Therefore, the place of music in the development and evolution of human beings has always been a high place, and this is why if music in its cultural richness is formed in the mind and existence of the members of a society, it helps in the cultural elevation of that society. Music has always been effective in the growth and evolution of human thought and knowledge, and it is a pity that music is considered only as a tool in the process of entertainment or spending free time.