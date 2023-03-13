Saudi FM hopes to meet his Iranian counterpart soon

TEHRAN- Following an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic ties, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has emphasized the shared aim of both nations to “resolve conflicts via communication and conversation.”

Speaking with Asharq Al-Awsat, he said that he is hopeful to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian soon.

“We, in the Kingdom, aim to create a new chapter with Iran and strengthen collaboration that will solidify security and stability while propelling growth and prosperity not just in both of our nations, but throughout the region,” the top Saudi diplomat added.

