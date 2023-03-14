TEDPIX gains 1,300 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 1,364 points to 1.782 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 11.043 billion securities worth 82.809 trillion rials (about $202 million) were traded at the TSE.

TEDPIX fell 0.2 percent to close at 1.817 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index lost 155,778 points (9.22 percent) in the previous Iranian calendar month Bahman (ended on February 19).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA