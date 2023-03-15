China suggests connecting Iran’s Kanoon children with space stations

TEHRAN – The Chinese cultural attaché in Tehran has suggested connecting members of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon with Chinese astronauts at space stations.

Joe Xie Hao made remarks in a meeting with Kanoon Deputy Director in Cultural Affairs Farhad Fallah, Kanoon announced on Wednesday.

The institute gave no additional details about the suggestion.

Joe pointed to Kanoon’s decision to establish a Chinese Language Department at its Iran Language Institute two years ago, and said that the Ministry of Education of China is ready to collaborate with the institute by sending Chinese language teachers and educational materials, and providing Iranian students with Chinese language scholarships at Chinese universities.

He said that China welcomes any plan to collaborate with Kanoon and is ready to connect Kanoon with its Chinese counterpart, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

He noted that the foundation is working under the auspices of the Ministry of Education of China and has branch offices in different cities across China.

On his part, Fallah referred to the meeting as Iran’s first step to expand relations with China on children’s cultural issues.

He said that Kanoon will play a key role in organizing the Tehran International Book Fair in May and hoped that China would use the fair’s capacity to share its experiences in children’s cultural issues.

Fallah noted that Kanoon is ready to allocate part of its pavilion to China to hold sessions on different cultural topics.

He noted that Russia is active in children’s cultural issues and announced Kanoon’s plan to collaborate with the country.

Kanoon Managing Director Hamdeh Alamati has previously said that the institute has shifted its focus on developing relations with cultural organizations in China, Nicaragua and Syria, which have close relations with Iran in other fields.

The ground for expanding relations with China, Nicaragua and Syria has been prepared during visits the Iranian ministers of culture and education have paid to the countries, he added.

Kanoon and the Embassy of China in Tehran have cooperated on several cultural events.

The latest one was the Flying Dreams Iranian Children’s Painting Exhibition in January 2022 to celebrate the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The showcase was held on the themes of sports, winter sports and the Olympics at Kanoon’s Shahid Mohammad Taha Gallery under the motto “Together for a Common Future”.

Photo: This file photo shows Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo (L), Nie Haisheng (C) and Liu Boming posing inside the Tianhe core module of China’s space station. (CCTV)

