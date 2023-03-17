Iran learn fate at Paris volleyball qualification

TEHRAN - The drawing of lots for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) qualifying tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris was held at a ceremony in Lausanne, which revealed the three pools of national teams for men and women.

For the men's section, in pool A, due to take place in Brazil, the hosts will face off against world champions Italy, Iran, Cuba, Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic and Qatar.

Pool B, scheduled for Japan, will see the hosts face the U.S., Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt and Finland.

Pool C, set to be held in China, will be featuring the home country, Poland, Argentina, The Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Bulgaria.

France are defending Olympic champions after defeating Russia at Tokyo 2020 in the final and qualify as the host country.

The men's qualifiers are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 8.