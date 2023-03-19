White House snubs Netanyahu

More than eleven weeks into his third term as prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to receive an invitation to visit Washington.

Many reports have pointed out that before Netanyahu's latest return to power, new Israeli leaders had always visited the United States or met U.S. President by this point in their premiership.

While reports say this signals apparent U.S. unhappiness over the policies of Netanyahu’s right-wing cabinet, the reality is global outrage over the new Israeli cabinet's statements and remarks would simply make a meeting disastrous for the U.S. at this moment in time.

Calls by Netanyahu’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for an entire Palestinian village to be erased from the face of the earth was met with strong condemnation from around the globe.

Bezalel Smotrich, the head of a pro-settler party in Netanyahu's extremist coalition, made the comments at a conference amid a series of deadly Palestinian retaliatory operations and Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Asked about a weekend settler rampage through the Palestinian village of Huwara, which an Israeli general described as a "pogrom," Smotrich said: "I think that Huwara needs to be erased ... I think that the state of Israel needs to do it."

Other fascist statements being made in public by Israeli ministers has made the White House nervy about Joe Biden being photographed with the regime's premier amid shifts in world order.

That's not to say the U.S. has suddenly changed position and is now defending the rights of the Palestinians.

If the same statements were made in private, Netanyahu would be sitting in the Oval Office holding talks with Biden by now.

But with a presidential campaign on the horizon, Biden doesn't want to jeopardize his apparent bid for a second term with a PR campaign that can do exactly that.

The three to four billion dollars in military assistance to Israel at the expense of U.S. taxpayer's money will continue to flow this year. This is the same military assistance that Israel uses in its atrocious crimes against the Palestinians.

While the White House has declined to confirm whether Netanyahu has yet to be invited, a State Department spokesperson coincidentally referred reporters to the Israeli cabinet for information about the prime minister's travel plans.

David Makovsky at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy says "the message they (the U.S.) clearly want to send is: If you pursue objectionable policies, there's no entitlement to the Oval Office sit-down.”

Reports have cited a senior Israeli official, who declined to be identified, as saying there was no surprise by the U.S. position since the two sides have disagreed on issues for decades.

"These disagreements did not hurt and will not hurt the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," the official said.

Israel is currently facing two major crises.

Since the start of the year, demonstrators have filled the streets of the occupied Palestinian territories to protest the government's plan to curb the power of the so-called Supreme Court, which critics say would make Israelis themselves live under a form of dictatorship.

Rarely has there been images seen in Tel Aviv where police have fired stun guns and clashed with Israeli protesters?, among the latest being on a main road during a national "day of disruption".

The judicial overhaul has yet to become law but it has already affected the Israeli shekel currency. Businesses and economists say the planned reforms could harm Israeli interests in the occupied territories as an investment destination.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has warned that Netanyahu's insistence on bringing about the so-called reforms had pushed the regime down "the depths of a real crisis" and the possibility of a looming civil war.

"A civil war is a red line," the Israeli president noted in a TV address.

This has nothing to do with the Palestinians as it was the so-called Supreme Court that legitimized all the crimes and atrocities against them.

This includes the ongoing expansion of settlements that are illegal under international law, but receives the green light of the U.S.

The United States opposes Israel's retroactive authorization of Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said, adding that he was "deeply troubled" by the move that came less than two weeks after he raised U.S. opposition to such measures on a trip to the region.

But the U.S. continues to use its veto power at the UN Security Council to allow the flourishment of illegal Israeli settlements. It has shown no serious opposition to settlement expansions with the exception of public comments in a bid to appease the international community.

"We strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution," Blinken claimed in a statement.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price has also claimed that Blinken had made his opposition to the legalization of settler outposts clear during his visit to the occupied territories that concluded on Jan. 31.

Washington is still under some delusional dream (or as many have put it more precisely is deliberately avoiding any peace), that the decades-old failed negotiations to form a two-state solution will somehow solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Supporters of the Palestinian cause say only a referendum on who has the right to rule over Palestine (with the votes of the Palestinian diaspora) as the only viable path to peace.

The second crisis facing Israel is the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

While young Palestinians have taken to armed resistance? since last year, there has been an uptick of retaliatory operations this year in the face of Israel's crimes against humanity.

The region's only regime with hundreds of nuclear weapons will always be the closest ally of the United States.

Iran's growing relationship with regional countries, who have now seen how Netanyahu's cabinet is treating the Palestinians, have caused another headache for Washington.

For now, it looks like Netanyahu has to wait by the postbox before an invitation letter arrives from Washington DC.