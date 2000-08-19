Weather Conditions on Sunday, Monday Mornings

TEHRAN The northwestern parts of the country and Caspian Sea coast will be rainy or experience light showers in the next three days, the Weather Bureau announced here on Saturday afternoon.

The bureau also forecast Iran's weather conditions on Sunday and Monday mornings as follows: * TEHRAN: Clear skies to half cloudy, coupled with mild winds on Sunday afternoon * CASPIAN SEA COAST: Clear skies to partly, in some parts becoming half cloudy coupled with winds or probable light rainfalls * NORTHWESTERN & WESTERN REGIONS: Clear skies to partly cloudy, on Sunday afternoon with an increase in clouds and winds in some parts, and in northern areas with probable light showers * CENTRAL & SOUTHWESTERN REGIONS: Clear skies to partly cloudy, in some parts with haze, during the afternoon and evening with increases in clouds and winds, and on the southern foothills of Zagross mountains with probable temporary and light showers and lightning and thunder * NORTHEASTERN, EASTERN, SOUTHEASTERN & SOUTHERN REGIONS: Clear skies to partly cloudy coupled with winds and dust in some parts, and at the southern sea coast becoming half cloudy with haze * OTHER REGIONS: Clear skies to partly cloudy coupled with mild winds or local haze Meanwhile, according to the Weather Bureau, the maximum temperature in Tehran on Sunday is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than on Saturday.

(IRNA)