“World War III” named best at Istanbul Film Festival

TEHRAN – Acclaimed Iranian dark comedy “World War III” won the Golden Tulip for best film at the 42nd Istanbul Film Festival, the organizers announced on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Director Hooman Seyyedi received the award during the closing ceremony that took place at Soho House in Istanbul.

The award was presented by Ilkay Yildirim Akalin, director of Eczacibasi Group Corporate Communications and Doctor Nejat Eczacibasi Foundation.

Starring Mohsen Tanabandeh, the film depicts Shakib, a hapless day laborer who finds himself cast in a film about the Nazi regime while hiding his girlfriend, a sex worker fleeing from her exploiters, on the set.

The film has been screened in numerous international events, including the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Orizzonti Award for best film and the Orizzonti award for best actor for Tanabandeh for his portrayal of Shakib.

Director Joao Canijo headed the international jury comprising producer Dora Bouchoucha, director Teona Strugar Mitevska, director Alexandre O. Philippe and actress Maeve Jinkings selected the winners at the 42nd Istanbul Film Festival.

The special jury prize was given to “Pamfir”, a co-production of Ukraine, France, Poland, Chile and Luxembourg.

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, the film is about Pamfir who wants to be a decent family man. Challenged by the circumstances, he is forced to give up honest breadwinning to help his family.

The French documentary “Atlantic Bar” by Fanny Molins was awarded an honorable mention.

At Atlantic Bar, Nathalie, the owner, is at the center of attention. Here, people sing, dance and hold each other close. After the bar is put up for sale, Nathalie and the regulars are faced with the end of their world and the loss of a place, at times harmful, but desperately needed.

The South Korean drama “Next Sohee”, also known as “Next Girl” was awarded the FIPRESCI award for “offering a stern, insightful and compassionate look at the systematic corruption and abuse suffered by young people under the pressure of capitalism.”

Directed by July Jung, the film follows Sohee, a high school student who starts job training at a call center, but she faces pressure from a greedy company which leads to her death. Detective Oh Yu-jin, who has something in common with Sohee starts to follow the traces to reveal the truth.

Photo: Mohsen Tanabandeh stars as Adolf Hitler in the Iranian black comedy “World War III”.

MMS/YAW