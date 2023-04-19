Martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Hejazi held

TEHRAN- The second martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force, was marked on Tuesday in Tehran.

Various political and military personalities, including General Ismail Qaani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force; Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC; General Ahmad-Reza Radan, the police chief; and Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, top military advisor to the Leader, attended the ceremony.