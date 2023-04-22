2023 FIBA World Cup draw seedings released

TEHRAN - The 32 national teams advancing to the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be placed into eight pots to eventually shape the eight groups of the preliminary round via a draw on 29 April.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw Principles will be based on the FIBA World Ranking Men and on geographical principles. The Philippines and Japan, as host nations, will play at home in one of the groups hosted in their country.

The 32 teams have been placed into 8 pots, each containing four nations. Philippines, as host of the Group and Final Phase, is placed in pot 1, fiba.basketball reported.

All other teams are placed in their respective pot based on their position in the FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike:

Seed 1 – Philippines, Spain, USA, Australia

Seed 2 – France, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania

Seed 3 – Greece, Italy, Germany, Brazil

Seed 4 – Canada, Venezuela, Montenegro, Puerto Rico

Seed 5 – Iran, Dominican Republic, Finland, New Zealand

Seed 6 – China, Latvia, Mexico, Georgia

Seed 7 – Jordan, Japan, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire

Seed 8 – Lebanon, Egypt, South Sudan, Cape Verde