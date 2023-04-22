Netanyahu is angry over Iran-Saudi rapprochement

TEHRAN – The Zionist regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is upset over the resumption of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Netanyahu claimed that “those who partner with Iran partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq.”

Despite the fact that Israel is the chief source of conflict in the Middle Eat which has been lingering for more than 70 years, Netanyahu added, “95% of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran.”

In a China-brokered deal in March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Analysts and politicians believe the move dealt a blow to Netanyahu's plan to isolate Iran in the region and his efforts to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia.

He attempted to distance Saudi Arabia's decision as a setback to Israel's ambitions with the Kingdom in his interview with CNBC.

“I think it has probably a lot more to do with the desire to de-escalate or even eliminate the long-standing conflict in Yemen. I think that Saudi Arabia, the leadership there, has no illusions about who are their adversaries, and who are their friends.”

The hardline Israeli prime minister also called for greater U.S. engagement in the Middle East.