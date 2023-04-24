Azadi Stadium needs to be renovated

TEHRAN – Azadi Stadium, located in Tehran, needs to be renovated as soon as possible because the complex is outdated.

The complex was built in 1971 and has hosted numerous sporting events, including football matches, athletics competitions, and celebrations over the years.

However, due to its age and lack of maintenance, the stadium is in need of renovation. The facilities are outdated, and the infrastructure needs to be modernized to meet international standards. The seating and safety arrangements also require improvement.

On Sunday, during the match between Persepolis and Esteghlal in Tehran derby, a video went viral on social media in which some parts of the stage in the second floor collapsed.

However, Mahyar Askarian, CEO of Development and Maintenance of Sports Facilities, said there is no danger of falling off the stages.

“I have always said that the media should not create a sense of hopelessness and despair. In fact, the fans should not enter the stadium with worry and stress,” Askarian said.

In recent years, there have been some efforts to renovate the Stadium. In 2019, the Iranian government announced plans to upgrade the stadium ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The renovation project is expected to cost around $300 million and will involve the installation of a new roof, upgraded seating, and improved facilities.

The Azadi Stadium is in need of renovation to ensure that it remains a world-class sports venue.