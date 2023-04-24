The Method of Framing Reality

According to IBNA, the review session of the book "Hemmat Five, Copy That" from the collection of Baath 27 publications was held in the presence of the author Samira Khatibzadeh.

This book by Samira Khatibzadeh features stories about the life of Martyr Asghar Fallah Pisheh, who was a commander in the Mohammad Rasulullah Division during the Iraq-Iran war. Later, as a telecommunications expert, he participated in the Syrian war and was martyred near Aleppo in 2015.

Samira Khatibzadeh, the book's author, stated that before writing this book, she had two works titled "Story of Shahrzad" and "The Obedient," and she was interested in working in the field of martyrs defending the shrine.

She went on to say that in this book, she had a character who was present during the holy defense and had a life full of ups and downs, and she was given a file on this individual.

She stated that after receiving the request to write the book, she had a concept about the method of writing the book, indicating her interest in getting to know Asghar Fallah's personality.

She intended to employ the approach of framing reality in writing this book because of her competence in the field of media and her knowledge of the collection of martyrs according to the narratives of their wives, which Fatah's narrative has published.

The author noted that there are 23 chapters in the book, with the odd chapters dealing with the martyr's wife's story and the even chapters covering every aspect of Asghar's life, including the holy defense, operations, and the beneficial experiences he had throughout those operations.

Khatibzadeh carried on by claiming that many people resumed their normal lives following the war and the acceptance of the resolution, but Martyr Falahpisheh followed the life of a jihadist. She then reviewed some noteworthy incidents in this character's life that she came across while writing the book.

Furthermore, this author explained that the book's opening is connected to a memory shared by the martyr's wife and the martyr's daughter, both of whom had recently lost their fathers when they were married and were reflecting on their fathers' memories.