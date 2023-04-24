Iraqi president to visit Tehran soon

TEHRAN- Abdul Latif Rashid, the President of Iraq, will visit Iran soon, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian late on Sunday.

The Iraqi foreign minister also praised the resumption of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

The two top diplomats also spoke about regional and global issues, as well as the bilateral relations.

Amir Abdollahian and Hussein discussed issues pertaining to the European Union, local developments, preserving regional security and stability, and the war on terrorism.

They also stressed the need to strengthen Iran and Iraq’s strategic ties and their ongoing coordination and consultation on a range of topics during the phone conversation.

Hamas applauds Iran-Saudi collaboration

In a phone call with the Iranian foreign minister late on Sunday, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) political bureau also praised reestablishment of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia and congratulated Tehran and Riyadh on this.

He said that the Zionist regime is dissatisfied with the accord and that the détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be advantageous to both countries as well as the whole region.

After seven years of estrangement, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in March to reestablish ties by reopening their embassies and diplomatic missions. The deal to resume ties was announced on March 10 in Beijing following five days of intense discussions brokered by China.

The initial talks were hosted by Baghdad. Prior to the Beijing accord, Baghdad hosted five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Oman, a close friend of Iran, also mediated talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

Following the agreement’s signing, Tehran and Riyadh issued a joint statement emphasizing the need to respect one another’s national sovereignty and refrain from meddling in one another’s internal affairs.

They also agreed to put into effect a security cooperation agreement signed in April 2001 and a pact made in May 1998 to increase cooperation in business, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth affairs.

Iran promises to continue supporting Palestine politically, spiritually

Haniyeh further emphasized the commitment of the Palestinian people and organizations to continue their acts of resistance against the aggressions of the Israeli regime.

The senior Iranian diplomat cited the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s address on Eid al-Fitr, which focused on the Palestine issue.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that Iran will continue to back the Palestinian people and the resistance movement politically and spiritually.

During a meeting with Iranian officials and ambassadors of Muslim nations on April 22 in honor of Eid al-Fitr, Ayatollah Khamenei said the gradual fall of Zionist regime is one of the most important opportunities that the Islamic world should seize it.

The Leader also viewed the Palestinian cause as not merely Islamic, but also humanitarian.

Iran has stated that it will continue to support the Palestinian people and the resistance movement in their efforts to free the occupied territories and form an independent government with al-Quds as its capital.

Also in a phone conversation on Saturday with Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Amir Abdollahian congratulated him on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr and offered him best wishes.

For his part, Nakhalah asserted that all Palestinian individuals and organizations are working together to support al-Quds and the remarkable achievements of recent years.

He applauded Iran for standing up for the oppressed yet resilient people of Palestine.