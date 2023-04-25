National Housing Movement plan enjoys 50% progress in Damavand county

TEHRAN- The National Housing Movement plan enjoys 50 percent progress in Damavand county, in Tehran province, according to Khalil Mohabbat-Khah, the director-general of the province’s Transport and Urban Development Department.

In mid-February, the official had said that the speed of implementation of projects in the National Housing Movement of Tehran province is high.

Mohabbat-Khah stated that the speed of implementation of projects in the National Housing Movement in different cities of Tehran province is very good and the physical progress in the cities of Robat-Karim, Shahriyar, Eslamshahr and Damavand is about 20-30 percent.

“The cooperation of builders and contractors has been very good in the implementation of these projects and we hope that we can see the completion of these projects as soon as possible”, he added.

A large part of the National Housing Movement projects is being implemented in Tehran province, and according to the statistics, the progress of these projects has been good so far, and this has made the applicants able to have enough motivation to pay the required fund.

Two weeks ago, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said that lands have been given to 136,000 applicants for the construction of National Housing Movement units.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in February 2022.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

Also, in July 2022, the minister inaugurated a project for the construction of the first group of affordable housing units for laborers under the framework of the National Housing Movement.

MA