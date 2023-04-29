700-year-old complex in Tabriz to gain former glory

TEHRAN –The 700-year-old Hassan Padeshah complex, which is located in the historical city of Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, has undergone some rehabilitation works, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Several parts of the complex have been undergoing restorations for some time, and resuming the work will return the complex to its former glory, Vahid Navadad explained on Saturday.

To implement this landmark project, the provincial department of cultural heritage is utilizing all its technical, administrative, and credit resources, the official added.

Considering the historical significance of this complex, the project is being closely supervised by cultural heritage experts and experienced restorers, he noted.

As a result of the need for specialized and technical research due to its high cultural significance, the restoration project has taken so long, he mentioned.

During the Turkmen and Safavid eras when Tabriz was the capital of Iran, this complex played a significant role in the governmental spheres, therefore, permits are required for the restoration of its remains after extensive research and studies, as well as technical and expert measures, he stated.

Located in Tabriz, the capital of East Azarbaijan province, the 160 thousand square meter complex of Hassan Padeshah, meaning ‘Hasan the King’, is among the outstanding works left over from the glorious time of the Aq Qoyunlu Dynasty.

The complex comprises a mosque, a madrasa, a bathhouse, and a massive forum covering some twofold that of UNESCO-registered Imam Square in Isfahan.

As a result of certain factors and events such as floods and earthquakes and historical indifference, the complex carries only a small portion of its past historical greatness.

Like many cities in Iran, Tabriz has a long and rich history but saw many of its historic buildings destroyed by invaders or earthquakes. Tabriz became the capital of the Mongol Il-Khan Mahmud Gazan (1295–1304) and his successor. Timur (Tamerlane), a Turkic conqueror, took it in 1392. Some decades later, the Kara Koyunlu Turkmen made it their capital. It was when the famous Blue Mosque was built in the ancient city.

The city retained its administrative status under the Safavid dynasty until 1548 when Shah Tahmasp I relocated his capital westward to Qazvin. During the next two centuries, Tabriz changed hands several times between Persia and the Ottoman Empire. During World War I, the city was temporarily occupied by Turkish and then Soviet troops.

Downtown Tabriz is very walkable, and the people are also extremely friendly, something not particularly common in big cities.

