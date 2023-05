Harvesting Damask rose, known as Gol-e Mohammadi in Iran, starts usually in the second calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21).

Iranians use the Damask rose in cooking, tea serving, and celebrations in various forms.

Rose petals are renowned for their fine fragrance and are commercially harvested for extracting rose water and oil.

Photo: IRNA / Hamid Abedi