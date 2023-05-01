Paykan loses to Altay at 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Paykan lost to Altay of Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-15, 25-20, 25-18) at the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Paykan had lost to Sport Center of Vietnam 3-2, King Whale Taipei 3-1 and Japanese Hisamitsu Springs 3-0 and defeated Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Erchim 3-0 in their previous matches.

The Iranian side will play Hong Kong’s Hip Hing on Tuesday in the 5th–9th places round.

The 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship is the 23rd edition of the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international women's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

The tournament takes place in Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam, from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.