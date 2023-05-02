TEHRAN- The America emerged from World War II as a global superpower, with a military that was unmatched in size and technological sophistication. However, the post-war period also saw the US engage in a series of military interventions and conflicts that were marked by a number of failures and crimes.

From Korea to Vietnam, from Iraq to Afghanistan, the US military has been both a killer and a loser, leaving behind a trail of destruction, suffering, and human rights abuses.

One of the most notable examples of US military failure and crime after World War II is the Korean War. The war began in 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea, triggering a response from the US and its allies. The conflict lasted for three years and resulted in the deaths of over two million Koreans, including many civilians. The US military was unable to achieve its stated goal of unifying Korea under a democratic government, and instead ended up dividing the country into two hostile states that remain at odds to this day.

The Vietnam War was another major failure and crime of the US military after World War II. The war began in the 1950s as a response to communist insurgency in South Vietnam, and escalated into a full-scale conflict that lasted until 1975. The war resulted in the deaths of over three million Vietnamese, including many civilians, as well as tens of thousands of Americans. The US military was unable to achieve its goal of defeating the communist forces and establishing a democratic government in South Vietnam, and instead left behind a devastated country that struggled with poverty, corruption, and political instability.

US military intervention in Iraq after the 2003 invasion is another example of failure and crime. The invasion was launched under the pretext of removing Saddam Hussein's regime and promoting democracy in the country. However, the war quickly turned into a protracted conflict that lasted for over a decade and resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, as well as thousands of American soldiers. America's presence in Iraq became one of the main reasons for the emergence of ISIS. Americans cooperated with ISIS terrorists at different times. The assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in January 2020 is another American crime in Iraq.

US military intervention in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks is yet another example of failure and crime. The war began in 2001, with the stated goal of defeating the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and bringing stability to the country. However, two decades later, Afghanistan remains one of the most unstable and violent countries in the world, with ongoing conflict between various other armed groups. The heavy shadow of the American army's scandalously escape from Afghanistan still weighs on the country's foreign policy, and no one is willing to accept responsibility for this failure.

In addition to these failures, the US military has also been involved in a number of crimes after World War II. These include the use of torture and other forms of abuse against prisoners, as well as the killing of civilians in drone strikes and other military operations. The US has also been accused of supporting authoritarian regimes and human rights abuses in authoritarian countries.

Overall, the US military has been both a killer and a loser after World War II, leaving behind a legacy of failure, instability, and human suffering. While war and aggression are carried out with lofty claims such as fighting terrorism, developing democracy and human rights, the truth is that all of them have resulted in failure, violence and human rights violations.

America is declining in all areas and the world is building a new order. It seems unlikely that the American government will voluntarily stop aggression, but the realities and the new world order will impose its conditions on this aggressor country.