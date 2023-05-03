‘Iran Expo 2023 to help country boost its non-oil exports’

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said that the fifth edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran EXPO 2023) is going to help Iran boost its non-oil exports.

Iran EXPO 2023 is set to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during May 7-10.

The exhibition will cover 12 specialized fields, including food industries, agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries, automobiles, electricity, carpets, household appliances, textiles, leather and clothing, chemical and petrochemicals, cellulose and sanitary products, handicrafts and tourism, medicine, medical and laboratory equipment, mining, construction industry, and technical and engineering services, as well as petrochemical and knowledge-based enterprises.

Speaking at a press conference about this exhibition held at the place of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) on Wednesday Safari said, “The major policy of the 13th government is to increase trade exchanges with neighbors along with African, Asian, and Latin American countries, and this exhibition focuses on the export of non-oil products”.

According to the official, more than 750 Iranian companies are going to participate in this year’s exhibition to showcase the country’s export potential and capacities to foreign trade partners.

Safari said officials and businessmen from 60 different countries have expressed readiness to visit the exhibition and 15 ministers and deputies are set to travel to Tehran to tour the exhibit.

Addressing the press conference, Mehdi Zheyghami, the chairman of the policy council of this exhibition as well as the TPO deputy head, said the purpose of holding this exhibition is to facilitate the movement of the private sector through the support and development of exports.

Goods with higher added value will be offered in this exhibition, he added.

EF/MA