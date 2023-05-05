“The Monsters We Deserve” coming to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Monsters We Deserve” by British writer and illustrator Marcus Sedgwick has been published in Persian.

Translated by Farzin Suri, the book was published by Peydayesh.

“Do monsters always stay in the book where they were born? Are they content to live out their lives on paper, and never step foot into the real world?”

The Villa Diodati, on the shore of Lake Geneva, 1816: the Year without Summer. As Byron, Polidori, and Mr. and Mrs. Shelley shelter from the unexpected weather, old ghost stories are read and new ghost stories imagined. Born by the twin brains of the Shelleys is Frankenstein, one of the most influential tales of horror of all time.

In a remote mountain house, high in the French Alps, an author broods on Shelley's creation. Reality and perception merge, fueled by poisoned thoughts. Humankind makes monsters; but who really creates who? This is a book about reason, imagination, and the creative act of reading and writing.

Marcus Sedgwick’s ghostly, menacing novel celebrates the legacy of Mary Shelley’s literary debut in its bicentenary year.

Sedgwick authored several young adult and children’s books and picture books, a work of nonfiction and several novels for adults, and illustrated a collection of myths and a book of folk tales for adults.

Photo: A combination photo shows Marcus Sedgwick and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book “The Monsters We Deserve”.

MMS/YAW