Iran fall short against Romania at 2023 Water Polo World Cup Division 2

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Romania 15-4 in the Men's Preliminary Round - Group A of the 2023 Men's Water Polo World Cup, Division 2 on Friday.

Team Melli are in Group B along with Romania, Kazakhstan and New Zealand.

Group A consists of China, Germany, Malta and South Africa.

The Persians are scheduled to play New Zealand and Kazakhstan on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The tournament is being held in Berlin, Germany from May 5 to 7.