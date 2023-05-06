A bright future ahead of stock market using modern financial instruments: MP

TEHRAN - A member of the Iranian Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee has said that a prosperous future is expected for the stock market by using modern financial instruments, IRNA reported.

Mohammadreza Mirtajedini said shareholders need to invest indirectly in the capital market using financial instruments such as investment funds before directly entering the market.

Pointing out that education is a necessity for people who want to enter the market, Mirtajedini said: “With the help of investment funds and with a long-term view, shareholders can inject their capital into the market to bring the country's production to the required prosperity.”

“In general, good measures have been taken or are being taken by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to protect the shareholders and their capital, among which we can mention the implementation of the stock insurance plan,” the official noted.

“By using modern financial instruments in the capital market, we can envision a prosperous future for the market and witness the re-entry of liquidity to the stock market,” he added.

The stock market transactions in the past Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20) went through volatile days, which, according to experts, despite the value of the stock market for investment, the mistrust of shareholders and their fear of entering their capital into this market led to a decrease in liquidity and creating severe fluctuations in the stock market.

This condition caused the government and the Securities and Exchange Organization to take effective measures to restore prosperity and investors’ confidence in this market, in a way that many capital market experts believe that the outlook for investing in the stock market is positive in the current year.

Hossein Abdi, a capital market expert said that the government has a supportive approach to the capital market, and it seems to affect market transactions positively.

Analyzing the upward trend of the stock market and breaking the record of the index this year, he said the capital market started its work in the first week of this year with a very positive trend, which promises good days in the capital market for 1402.

EF/MA