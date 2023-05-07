Iran Expo 2023 running in Tehran

TEHRAN - The fifth edition of the Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran EXPO 2023) kicked off on Sunday in Tehran in a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi, IRNA reported.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, more than 750 Iranian companies are participating in this year’s exhibition which is being held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds until May 10.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak announced that representatives from 65 countries are going to visit this year’s exhibition, noting that the event is expected to generate two billion dollars of revenue for the country.

According to Peyman-Pak, businessmen, heads of chambers of commerce, ministers, deputy ministers and officials from Germany, Belgium and Serbia, Venezuela, Brazil, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, China, and India are among the attendees to the exhibition.

The official noted that more than 600 specialized B2B meetings are going to be held on the sidelines of this exhibition, and hundreds of factories and production complexes will be visited by the foreign delegations.

“It is estimated that after this 3-day event, we will sign up to two billion dollars of agreements and trade deals and conclude contracts that will lead to the development of the country's trade and will boost our economic relations with various countries in the region and the world,” Peyman-Pak said.

The Iran Expo 2023 is covering 12 specialized fields, including food industries, agriculture, livestock, poultry and fisheries, automobiles, electricity, carpets, household appliances, textiles, leather and clothing, chemical and petrochemicals, cellulose and sanitary products, handicrafts and tourism, medicine, medical and laboratory equipment, mining, construction industry, and technical and engineering services, as well as petrochemical and knowledge-based enterprises.

According to the TPO head, the business delegations will also visit the country’s northern and southern ports to explore potential areas for mutual cooperation.

EF/MA

Photo: Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari (1st L), Acting Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mehdi Niazi (2nd L), TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak (2nd R)