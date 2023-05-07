Fastnet festival to screen “World Cup”, “Three Sisters”, “Split Ends”

TEHRAN – The Iranian short movies “World Cup”, “Three Sisters” and “Split Ends” will compete in the Fastnet Film Festival (FFF), which will take place from May 24 to 28 in Schull and Cork, Ireland.

“World Cup”, a drama by Maryam Khodabakhsh, is about a couple on the night of their migration when something happens, and then a secret is revealed.

The documentary “Three Sisters” is a meditative symphony on the city and death. Filmmaker Iman Behruzi returns to places where he, 18 years earlier, had made a film about suicide. Now, in the crowded streets of Tehran and in the city’s rundown corners flanked with walls, he searches for the reasons that had led three sisters to end their lives together.

The drama “Split Ends” by Alireza Kazemipur tells the story of a bald woman and a man with long hair who try to get out of paying fines when traffic cameras catch them not wearing a hijab.

This year, the Fastnet Film Festival has 18 competition prize categories and it has had 474 entries from 42 different countries, FFF president Tom McCarthy said in a statement published in the festival’s schedule.

“As such we can only screen a small number of these entries at the festival and I wish them all the very best of luck,” he added.

“It has often been said that the Fastnet Film Festival is an example of ‘irreducible complexity’,” he noted.

“Each aspect of the Festival is independent of, yet wholly and absolutely reliant on all the other aspects. The sum of our parts is greater than the whole but the aspect that gives us all the greatest pleasure is to welcome all of you to our little village without a cinema and to the ‘Friendliest Festival in the World’,” McCarthy said.

Photo: “World Cup” by Iranian director Maryam Khodabakhsh.

MMS/YAW