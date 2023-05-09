Iran, Oman explore new trade partnerships in business forum

TEHRAN - A Joint Iran-Oman Business Forum was held at the place of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Monday in a bid to boost trade exchange between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman.

As the ICCIMA portal reported, the forum aimed at consolidating bilateral business relations, conducting strategic partnerships to augment the volume of investments and business activity, and accessing new economic fields.

Several B2B meetings were held during the forum between Omani and Iranian businesspeople. The meetings targeted striking business and investment deals. As many as 250 Iranian firms took part in the event.

The forum was attended by members of the Joint Oman-Iran Business Council and a delegation of Omani private sector that is taking part at Iran Expo 2023.

Prior to the forum, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie met with his Omani counterpart to discuss avenues of mutual cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors.

In this meeting, while emphasizing the need to remove trade obstacles, Shafeie said: “Attention should be paid to multilateral cooperation and joint investments so that the markets of the two countries can take advantage of each other’s’ business opportunities in any situation.”

EF/MA